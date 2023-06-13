SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — After a 4-1 vote Monday night, Spirit Lake School athletic teams will continue to be known as The Indians.

The Spirit Lake school board members said they considered public comment on the nickname before voting on the matter.

The Spirit Lake Tribal Council in North Dakota previously requested that the nickname be changed, calling it offensive.

Spirit Lake is one of several communities to reconsider a school nickname in recent years. Teams ranging from high school to professional leagues have changed their nicknames.

The Washington Redskins are perhaps the most well-known of those team. That team is now called the Washington Commanders