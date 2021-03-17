Spirit Lake Test Iowa Clinic to close on April 16

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Because fewer people are using the Test Iowa Clinic in Spirit Lake, the site will close its doors on April 16.

According to a release from Lake Regional Health (LRH), the Test Iowa site is shutting down after the number of people using the clinic has declined since February, and the Test Iowa Clinic was a partnership between LRH and the State of Iowa, which was tentatively scheduled to end on April 16.

Officials say the clinic tests about 40 people a day at most, and only about 25 people come in on average.

“We believe we can now handle the number of tests in a different way and reduce the staffing requirements specifically for testing purposes,” said LRH Chief Nursing Officer Chris Ingraham

Patients who are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 are encouraged to call their local provider at Lakes Regional Family Medicine by calling 712-336-3750.

LRH changed other policies, including discontinuing their online COVID-19 questionnaire due to less than 20 people taking it each day, and more places being able to administer vaccines. They are also starting to administer vaccinations for those 18 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions that put them at an increased risk of severe illness after the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) expanded their eligibility. You can see the underlying conditions here.

The Dickinson County Public Health (DCPH) has been receiving 300 doses per week and was recently told by the IDPH that amount will not increase in the foreseeable future.