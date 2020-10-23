Spirit Lake Test Iowa clinic changing to walk-in clinic

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -Due to the upcoming winter season, Spirit Lake’s Test Iowa clinic is going to become a walk-in clinic instead of a drive-through clinic.

According to a release, beginning Monday, October 26, the clinic will be located just inside Door D at Lakes Regional Healthcare. This door is located on the north side of where Lakes Family Practice used to be located, along 23rd Street in Spirit Lake. Patients are asked to park in the parking spots just outside this door, get out of their cars and stand in line to be tested just inside the hospital.

Only one person will be allowed in the building at a time unless it is a family being tested.

The hours for the clinic will remain the same, which are:

Monday: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tuesday-Thursday: 7:00 am – 9:00 am and 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Friday: 7:00 am – 9:00 am

The Test Iowa Clinic will be closed on inclement weather days, defined as when area schools will close due to bad weather.

Those with questions are encouraged to visit the Lakes Regional Healthcare website and follow Lakes Regional Healthcare on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

