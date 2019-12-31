Spirit Lake Police Department participates in I-PLEDGE to stop kids from getting tobacco products

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – This winter, the Spirit Lake Police Department (SLPD) will once again partner with the Iowa Alcohol Beverage Division (ABD)’s I-PLEDGE program to check for retail tobacco and vape product sales compliance.

All retail stores in Spirit Lake that sells tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor products will undergo a compliance check.

Under a police officer’s supervision, a kid under the age of 18 will go into a retail location to try and purchase tobacco or vape products that they cannot legally have.

If the minor is able to make the purchase without being asked about their age, the retail store failed their check. If the kid is denied the purchase, the retail store passed their check.

The SLPD has conducted these checks yearly and they said that the Spirit Lake retailers do very well overall as a whole.

In the I-PLEDGE program, retailer educations is very important. Clerks who successfully complete an online training course and pass the exam become I-PLEDGE certified.

The certification will allow a retail store to use an affirmative defense against a civil penalty if the certified clerk makes an illegal sale and helps ensure that retailers maintain a compliant and responsible establishment.

The SLPD said the process is not intended in any way to trick or deceive the cashier. The kid who is sent into the retail to try and buy tobacco or vape products looks their age and uses their real driver’s license with their actual date of birth.

If the minor is asked their age by the clerk, the Spirit Lake Police Department said that the kid would give their actual age. The intent of the compliance check is to make sure tobacco and vape retailers are taking the appropriate steps to help keep those products out of minors’ hands.

Since I-PLEDGE was established in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 91%.

The criminal penalties for selling tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor products to a kid under the age of 18 includes a $100 fine for the first offense, a $250 fine for the second offense, and a $500 fine for the third and subsequent offenses.

For more information about the I-PLEDGE program or take the I-PLEDGE training, click here.