Spirit Lake Police arrest two people on multiple drug charges

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested on Friday night after officials discovered controlled substances in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Friday around 10:15 p.m., Spirit Lake Police initiated a traffic stop near 35th Street and Sunner Avenue on a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

Officials said Holden Wilson, 24, of Spirit Lake, and Savannah Heithus, 23, of Milford, were in the vehicle. Wilson was arrested on an outstanding parole revocation warrant from Clay County.

Upon further investigation, police discovered a controlled substance in the Silverado. Authorities were able to obtain a search warrant on the vehicle and found a wax substance suspected of containing THC, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both Wilson and Heithus were arrested and taken to the Dickinson County Jail, with Wilson being held on a $5,000 bond. Court documents said Heithus was released without bond.

Wilson was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (THC wax and marijuana), possession of controlled substance, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, prohibited acts, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, operating a non-registered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Heithus was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute or conspire to deliver (marijuana), two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of controlled substance, and open container of alcohol as a passenger.