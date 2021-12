SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials out of Spirit Lake reported a dead woman outside of a living facility.

Spirit Lake Police said on Thursday, they responded to 2810 Aurora Avenue, which is where Keelson Harbour assisted living facility is.

A dead woman was found outside of the building, and after an investigation, officials said she had come outside during the evening.

Police are still investigating, and they believe the death wasn’t on purpose.