SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Spirit Lake police are searching for two missing women.

According to a Spirit Lake Police Facebook post, two women named Margaret and Sherri left Spirit Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 30, to Sioux Falls, S.D., but never arrived.

Police report, that they were driving in a white 2020 Lincoln Nautilus with an Iowa blackout License plate, reading NGP911.

Both Sherri and Margaet have health conditions that need attention.

Police say if anyone has information, please call 712-336-5776.