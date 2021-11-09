Spirit Lake man sentenced for murder of Ireton man

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man has been sentenced after being convicted for the murder of an Ireton man.

Gregg Winterfeld, 71, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, was in the Sioux County courthouse Monday. There, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

He was found guilty in October of second-degree murder of Grant Wilson, 58. The murder charge stems from an incident on May 9, 2020, where officials said Winterfeld was at a home in rural Ireton. After spending some time at the home, police said Winterfeld shot Wilson.

Winterfeld was originally charged with first-degree murder, and his case was held in court starting on March 30. Winterfeld pleaded not guilty, but he was found guilty of second-degree murder. The court ordered a new trial in June, and the re-trial began on October 5.

During the October trial, Winterfeld was charged with second-degree murder, and he was found guilty.