Spirit Lake man sentenced for child porn, admits to grooming children

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spirit Lake man received a prison sentence for child pornography charges.

According to a press release, Paul Hicks, 65, of Spirit Lake, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after a guilty plea for one count of possession of child pornography.

Hicks admitted during a plea hearing in September 2016, he possessed depictions of a minor under the age of 12 engaging in sexual acts. A laptop that contained at least 146 child pornography images was seized during a search warrant at Hicks’ residence.

Hicks was sentenced in Sioux City, and at his sentencing, he admitted to grooming children with gifts, drugs, and alcohol starting in the 1970s. He would offer to babysit children of distressed families in order to be closer to the children.

Hicks will serve 156 months’ imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release following the prison term.

“Our community is made safer every time a child predator is sentenced to prison. We thank our law enforcement partners for their dedication and good work on this case,” United States Attorney Sean Berry said.

Hicks is awaiting transport to a federal prison.