Spirit Lake man found guilty of May 2020 murder of Ireton man

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spirit Lake man has been found guilty of the May 2020 murder of an Ireton man.

On Wednesday, Gregg Winterfeld was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Grant Wilson, 58, of Ireton. He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

On May 9, around 10 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance involving a shooting at a residence three miles northwest of Ireton.

Officials arrived at the home and found Wilson dead inside with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to court documents, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two men and Winterfeld pulled a single-shot revolver on Wilson and shot and killed him.

A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled yet.