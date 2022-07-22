SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man was ordered to appear after testimonies allegedly revealed sexual criminal activity.

Christopher Ingraham, 47, of Spirit Lake has been charged with attempting to entice a minor for sexual purposes after he allegedly tried to obtain images and video of a minor.

Complaint documents filed by the Spirit Lake Police Department specified that Ingraham knew the teen was under the age of 16 at the time of the incident.

Ingraham has been ordered to appear for arraignment in Dickinson County on the morning of August 8.