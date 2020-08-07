Spirit Lake man arrested in boating hit and run on West Lake Okoboji

WEST LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spirit Lake man was arrested for seriously injuring a person in a boating hit and run on West Lake Okoboji.

According to officials, on Thursday, the Iowa DNR Conservation officers found a damaged boat with damages consistent the hit and run incident that seriously injured Vaughn Wickman, 52, of Spirit Lake, on Tuesday.

The boat was located in a hoist at a private residence on the north end of West Lake Okoboji. DNR Conservation officers obtained a search warrant and seized a 2010 28-foot Boston Whaler.

Authorities said shortly after taking the boat, Zachery Kruse, 20, of Spirit Lake, turned himself into the conservation officers and admitted to operating the boat involved in the hit and run.

He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail and charged with an aggravated misdemeanor for failing to give aid in a vessel resulting in a serious injury.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau was assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and numerous helpful citizens in the investigation.

