Spirit Lake man arrested for second degree murder after shooting another man in a house near Ireton

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spirit Lake man was arrested for second-degree murder after shooting another man inside a house near Ireton.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregg Winterfeld, 70, of Spirit Lake, for second-degree murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 10:03 p.m. Saturday, they received a report of a disturbance that involved a shooting inside of a residence on Dove Avenue, three miles northwest of Ireton.

Officials said when deputies arrived they found a 58-year-old man dead inside of the house with an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office arrested Winterfeld as a result of the investigation.

Authorities reported that one more person was inside of the home at the time of the shooting and was unharmed.

Officials said the victim was taken to the Iowa State Crime Lab in Ankeny where an autopsy will be performed.

The sheriff’s office mentioned its withholding the name of the victim, pending notice to the next of kin.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.

They were assisted by the Hawarden Police Department, Ireton Ambulance, Ireton Fire, Ireton Rescue, Orange City Police Department, Rock Valley Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department, and Sioux County Conservation.

