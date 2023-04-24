CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that the suspect is from Spirit Lake.

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A 22-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested after brandishing a firearm and making threats aimed at people inside an apartment building.

According to police Brian De Jesus Alameda, 22, of Spirit Lake, was allegedly brandishing a handgun while outside an apartment complex on 32nd Street. Officers removed the victims from the apartment and De Jesus Alameda remained outside the apartment.

While outside, officers were able to engage in a conversation with De Jesus Alameda which they said led to the man putting down his weapon and surrendering to police. He was arrested and taken to the Dickinson County Jail.

De Jesus Alameda was charged with going armed with intent, domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Spirit Lake Police Department was assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Okoboji, Arnold’s Park, and Milford.