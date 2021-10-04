Spirit Lake man airlifted to hospital following pursuit

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spirit Lake man was injured in a chase that ended in a crash on Sunday afternoon in eastern Iowa.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, George Williamson, 32, of Spirit Lake, was driving a truck on US 21 when he was pulled over. Law enforcement stated Williamson lied about his identity and had fraudulent license plates.

During the traffic stop, the report stated the truck drove off on a 25 minute pursuit. The chase ended when the truck crashed at the intersection of M Avenue and Tama Road.

Williamson was airlifted to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for injuries related to the crash. He was also cited with five stop sign violations and going 112 mph in a 55 mph zone.