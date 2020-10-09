Spirit Lake healthcare facility sees surge of COVID-19 patients

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A health care facility in Spirit Lake is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 in patients.

The facility can hold a total of 25 patients, and they’ve seen up to 23 patients at one time from March until August. The facility had a cumulative number of 18 COVID positive patients hospitalized, but just in the last month alone, there’s been 16.

Jason Harrington, President and CEO of Lakes Regional Healthcare said he’s confident in the facility’s ability in handling its current situation.

“Part of it is converting rooms that used to be offices back to in patient rooms. We’re trying to ensure we have a ready availability of Remdesivir and plasma. From a staffing perspective, we’re going to start doing staffing incentives. We’ve looked at bringing in outside temporary staffing agencies.” said Harrington.

Harrington said the facility is doing fine now but that all depends on if the surge continues and how long it lasts.

