SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources placed fyke nets in outlets of the sloughs that flow into Big Spirit Lake on April 3 to start collecting northern pike.

Northern pike spawns in sloughs and shallow vegetated areas around the Iowa Great Lakes prior to ice leaving the lakes.

A total of 195 adult northern pike were collected in three days.

The fish were transported to the Spirit Lake Hatchery and the broodstock produced over 1.7 million eggs which are currently being incubated in special jars that allow fresh water to flow over the eggs, supplying osxygen.

In less than two weeks, the fry will hatch and be stocked into Iowa’s shallow lakes.

The Spirit Lake Hatcher opened to the public Tuesday. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week until May 6.