Spink Cafe to open at new location

SPINK, S.D. (KCAU) – A Siouxland restaurant that was destroyed by a fire in November has announced they are reopening in a new location.
According to a Facebook post, the Spink Cafe announced they will be “going through many new changes and experiences” by opening a new location at 103 East Main in Elk Point, South Dakota.
An opening date has not been set.
