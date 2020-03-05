Spink Cafe Reopens on Elk Point’s Main Street

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Months after a fire destroys a hub of activity in a small Siouxland town the Spink Cafe is back with a new location and a name change.

The restaurant is under the same ownership however the business is now known as the Spink Family Restaurant. Owners Sam and Rhonda Otten said the name change reflects their core family values.

“We’ve just missed it so much I mean we’ve missed the people and we’ve missed the job,” said Rhonda Otten, Spink Family Restaurant Owner.

It may be a new location on Elk Point’s Main Street, but it will always be a family run business.

“In the kitchen, it’s just my husband, myself, and our three kids. We’re the only ones that cook and that’s why we’ve been so successful because we love what we do and we care about it,” said Otten.

The Spink Family restaurant may look a little different but you’ll still find the same menu, staff members, rock ‘n roll memorabilia, and most importantly the same customers.

“I was so sorry when it burned down of course but now I’m thrilled to death that it’s back here in Elk Point and back again,” said customer Mary Abraham.

“I’m happy for them, I like it but I miss the other one but this one will do great I’m happy for them,” said Venice Stowers a customer.

It’s has been 21 years of memories and traditions for friends, family, and loved ones that have sat down to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner together.

“After church every Sunday we would go in there and there would be one long table there with all of our church members and that’s the kinda place it was and you could always feel welcomed,” said Abraham.

Elk Point city leaders are eager to welcome a new restaurant to their main street.

“We’re so excited to have the Spink family restaurant to come in this is something the town really wanted and really need to have and I think people are really going to support it,” said Steve Nelson a member of Elk Point’s Chamber.

This is maybe a new chapter for the Spink family restaurant but there will always be a place in their heart for their first location.

“Most of our memories at old Spink were gathered around a table and we’ll still have all those memories but now we’re making some new ones too,” said Otten.

City leaders of Elk Point are hopeful that this new restaurant on the main street will have a chain reaction by bring in visitors as well as motivate other businesses to come to Elk Point so that their main street can continue to grow.