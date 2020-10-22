Spilled milk found in Crawford County stream

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) found a farmer had spilled milk which later ended up in a stream.

The DNR were notified Wednesday afternoon of cloudy water in Willow Creek about four miles southwest of Denison, according to a release.

DNR staff found that a dairy farmer, Harold Chapman, had dumped 400 gallons of milk that flowed about one-fourth mile before entering Willow Creek near the intersection of 220th St. and Q Avenue. Chapman reportedly dumped the milk on the ground after a cooler had failed.

The release said that bacteria will break down organic product like milk when it enters a stream. This can use up oxygen that fish and other animals need, possibly causing death to those creatures.

The DNR didn’t find any dead fish, after checking the creek and collecting water samples.

The DNR will consider whether any enforcement action is appropriate.

If someone has questions about waste disposal suggestions and requirements, they can call a DNR field office.

