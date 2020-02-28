Spencer Police warn of counterfeit money being passed around

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Spencer Police Department would like to warn residents of counterfeit money that is being passed around within the community.

Over the past weekend, there have been at least eight different businesses that have reported receiving counterfeit money.

The counterfeit money is in the denomination of twenty dollar bills with the same serial number and the words “Prop Copy” stamped on the back of the bill.

Spencer Police are urging all residents to be diligent in inspecting their money.

Spencer Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity to the Spencer Police Department by calling 712-264-7288.