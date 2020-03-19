Spencer woman sentenced to prison for burglary

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer woman was sentenced to prison after her probation was revoked due to multiple violations.

Tessa Bendlin, 29, of Spencer, was sentenced to five years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections Wednesday.

Court documents said Bendlin was originally charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony in September 2018. She was placed on probation for three years after being granted a deferred judgment to the crime of second-degree attempted burglary, a class D felony.

Officials said after multiple violations Bendlin’s probation and deferred judgment were revoked thus sentencing her to prison.

