SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A 25-year-old Spencer woman will go to federal prison for about a year after buying firearms for those who are legally prohibited from owning guns.

Marissa Anderson, 25, of Spencer, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement during a firearm purchase back in march. Anderson supplied a total of 12 guns to five individuals who were prohibited from owning firearms.

According to a press release, Anderson didn’t just provide firearms but in one instance allegedly provided a semi-automatic gun to a felon and then drove him around Spencer as he threatened another person. During this incident, the felon was brandishing the gun.

Anderson will have to serve 18 months in prison and then two years of supervised release. Anderson is currently on bail but will have to surrender to the United States Marshall’s office at a date later to be determined.

The case was investigated by the Spencer Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case is prosecuted by the United States Assistant Attorney General’s Office.