Spencer woman sentenced in meth distribution case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer woman will face over 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a release, Shana Mull, 33 was sentenced on September 3 after she and others conspired to distribute over 10 pounds of meth in the Iowa Great Lakes area between June 2019 through August 2019. Mull admitted her association with and assistance to a larger meth dealer in the acquisition of 10 pounds of marijuana and a pound of cocaine.

Mull also engaged in extremely reckless conduct in her attempts to elude law enforcement, causing substantial property damage while erratically operating a motor vehicle at excessive speeds. She was ultimately captured in Okoboji, Iowa, in a self-storage unit where she and her boyfriend were temporarily residing.

Mull was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand and faces 82 months in prison. She must also serve a four year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Mull is being held in the United Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.

The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Okoboji Police Department, Milford Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminalistics Investigation all helped in the investigation of this case.

