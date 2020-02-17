Closings
Spencer woman hospitalized after weekend crash near Greenville

Local News
GREENVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was injured after a crash just west of Greenville, Iowa, on Saturday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they were called to a crash just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of 435th Street and Highway 71.

They said that Virginia McGuire, 72, of Greenville was driving a pickup south on Highway 71. She stopped on Highway 71 to turn east onto 435th Street when Mary Henderson, 67, of Spencer, collided with the rear of McGuire’s pickup.

Henderson was taken to the Spencer hospital for her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that there was heavy damage to both vehicles, with McGuire’s vehicle sustaining approximately $3,000 in damage and Henderson’s with about $4,000.

The accident remains under investigation.

Royal Fire and Rescue and the Spencer Hospital Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.

