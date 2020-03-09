Spencer woman driving moped dead after collision with pickup

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer woman has died after a collision between her moped and a pickup.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to a crash on Highway 71 near the 260th Street intersection Saturday around 2:54 p.m.

They said that Bart Sullivan, 66, of Dunlap, was driving a pickup pulling a trailer north on the highway and ran into the rear of a moped he didn’t see.

The moped driver, Laurie Peters, 59, of Spencer, was taken to the Spencer Hospital with incapacitating injuries. She was then flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where she later died.

No one else was injured in the collision.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.