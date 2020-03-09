Spencer woman driving moped dead after collision with pickup

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer woman has died after a collision between her moped and a pickup.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to a crash on Highway 71 near the 260th Street intersection Saturday around 2:54 p.m.

They said that Bart Sullivan, 66, of Dunlap, was driving a pickup pulling a trailer north on the highway and ran into the rear of a moped he didn’t see.

The moped driver, Laurie Peters, 59, of Spencer, was taken to the Spencer Hospital with incapacitating injuries. She was then flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where she later died.

No one else was injured in the collision.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories