Spencer teenager hospitalized after being thrown from snowmobile

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A 15-year-old was hospitalized after being thrown from a snowmobile Monday.

The incident happened at 4:15 p.m. in 1800 block of 340th Street, about three miles west of Spencer, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

They said the teenager was from Spencer and was driving a 2001 Artic Cat Snowmobile west in a ditch alongside 340th Street when the snowmobile hit a field drive. The snowmobile went airborne, and when it landed, the driver was thrown.

The teenager was taken to the Spencer Hospital for serious injuries. They also said the injuries were not life-threatening.