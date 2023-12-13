SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU)– Spencer business owners Josh Nelson and John Hass worked together to put up a sign to get the attention of the city to handle the stink, as the scent was overbearing for their workers and customers.

“Smells like rotten eggs most of the time,” Nelson said.

The odor comes from a company called IsoNova, which is an egg processing plant for dog food. While everybody experiences the smell throughout the city, businesses in the same area as the plant are getting the worst of it.

“We’re customer facing, and obviously we get comments on the smell all the time,” Hass said. “It’s nasty, [they] don’t want to get out of their cars, that kind of thing. They’ll call us on the phone and they’ll say, ‘does it smell out there today?'”

“We bring people in from all over and out of town,” Nelson said, “and we built a housing development on the south side of town, and we could smell it there. We’re trying to sell new homes, and when you have this rotten egg smell it’s kind of a deterrent, right? It’s hard to sell a house when you have a smell.”

As a way for both John Hass and Josh Nelson to make their voices heard on the situation, they set up a trailer up the road from the company that says “spencerstinks.com.” The link takes people to a petition with more than 500 signatures.

“We put it out there to create some awareness,” Nelson said. “We always said we’ll take it down when the smell stops.”

Over the years, since the smell became an issue, Spencer city officials have been working with IsoNova to put an end to the rotten egg odor.

“We were hoping that the eradication efforts that IsoNova was implementing would work,” Mayor Steve Bomgaars said. “Now they still have somethings that they have to do in order to fully implement their plan. However, they have not met the time tables that they said they would, the city has filed suit and IsoNova had a right to challenge it in federal court.”

Nelson said he’s happy to hear the city is doing something to get rid of the odor.

“Well, it makes you feel good that they’re standing up for us,” he said. “That’s what we’ve asked for all along, and we want the city to do the right thing and the right thing is making them stop producing the smell.”

KCAU 9 reached out to IsoNova for a comment. However, they have not responded at this time.