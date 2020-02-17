Spencer police looking for robbery suspect

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Spencer Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect.

They said that an armed suspect approached a Casey’s General Store employee Friday around 4:11 a.m. who was opening the store at 800 South Grand Avenue.

The suspect displayed a pistol and forced the employee inside where an undetermined amount of cash was taken, according to the police. The suspect then had the employee drive to another location in the city where the suspect then fled on foot.

The said the suspect is a male and is between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall. He was wearing all black and a ski mask at the time of the incident.

Courtesy Spencer Police Department

Anyone who may have video security systems that record roadways or sidewalks are asked to call the police department at 712-262-2151 and be prepared to give your contact information. Investigators will then contact if the video is needed.