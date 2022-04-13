SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested in Spencer, Iowa, Tuesday after the police received reports of a shooting.

The Spencer Police Department received reports of shots fired in an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street around 9:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

After arriving and investigating, officers alleged that two people were arguing when Dilan Bartley, 28, of Spencer, showed a handgun and fired two rounds.

Bartley was found inside the apartment building and arrested. He was charged with going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, harassment, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, child endangerment, and reckless use of firearms.

Bartley was taken to the Clay County Jail.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department, O’Brien County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Spencer Fire Department, and the Spencer Hospital helped the Spencer Police Department.