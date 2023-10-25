SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — An officer with the Spencer Police Department reportedly killed a dog on Tuesday after a person sent two dogs after officers responding to a welfare check.

According to a release from the Spencer Police Department, they responded to a requested welfare check on a person believed to be dealing with a mental crisis at a home located on the 900 block of E. 7th Street.

The release said that the resident was aggressive and had two dogs charge at the officers.

One of the dogs continued to chase officers off the property and continued to charge an officer until the dog was eventually killed, the release said.

The resident went back inside the home and did not cooperate for approximately two hours until finally being taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The Spencer Police Department was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Okoboji Police Department, Spencer Municipal Hospital, Spencer Fire, and Season Center Mobile Crisis.