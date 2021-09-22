Spencer Middle School receives National Blue Ribbon designation

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Five Iowa schools were named 2021 National Blue Ribbon schools by the US Department of Education on September 21. One of the schools receiving this designation was Spencer Middle School.

The designation is based on a schools overall academic performance and progress in closing the achievement gap among different student groups. Data taken into account includes graduation rates and state and national assessments.

Spencer Middle School Principal Tammy Delaney shared what it means to be named a Blue Ribbon school amidst the pandemic.

“We were very excited to be acknowledged as one of five schools in the state of Iowa. As we move forward, it means that we’ve worked really hard. We’ve had a lot of support from the community. At the district level, we’ve had lots of support and so kids and teachers did an outstanding job last year during the pandemic,” said Delaney.

A total of 325 schools nationwide received the designation. You can see the full list here.