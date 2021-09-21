Spencer Middle School among 325 schools awarded National Blue Ribbon designation

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Spencer Middle School was one of 325 educational facilities across the country to be given a prestigious designation.

The U.S. Department of Education has named the recipients of 2021’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards. Spencer Middle School was one of the schools awarded this year.

Created in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon School Program recognizes public, parochial and private learning facilities from across the country, as nominated by the chief educational officers in each state.

Spencer Middle School was one of five Iowa schools selected. The other Iowa schools recognized include:

Bedford Elementary School

Hills Elementary School

Lewis Central Senior High School

Pleasant Valley High School

South Dakota schools included in the list are:

Arlington Elementary School

Gettysburg Middle School

O’Gorman High School

Pinedale Elementary School

Five schools from Nebraska were named to the list. The schools included are:

Carl A Swanson Elementary School

Fort Calhoun Jr-Sr High School

Lux Middle School

Sagewood Elementary School

St. Robert Bellarmine School

A complete list of 2021’s winners can be found at the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program website.