SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Spencer man has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Leighton Jones, 42, was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Thursday.

The release states that evidence showed that between January 1, 2012, and December 7, 2017, Jones had more than 1,500 different pornographic images of children copied across six different devices.

Jones said that he was uninterested in the content but said he had kept it because it was “different” and he “knew he would not be able to get it again if he deleted it,” according to the release. Images that Jones had included photos of toddlers and animals.

Jones pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on August 18, 2023.

Jones was sentenced to 51 months in prison and was ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution to victims. After he is released, he will have to serve a five-year supervised release.