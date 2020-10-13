Spencer man sentenced for meth and gun convictions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer man was sentenced in Sioux City for conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to a release, Christopher Frerichs, 44, pled guilty on October 9 and was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Evidence at the hearing showed that between March 2019 and August 2019, Frerichs and others conspired to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Iowa Great Lakes area. On August 1, 2019, in Buena Vista County, Iowa, during a controlled drug buy operation, law enforcement seized approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded .45 caliber handgun from Frerichs.

Later on the same date, law enforcement seized another 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine from Frerichs’ residence near Worthington, Minnesota. Evidence further showed that Frerichs obtained and distributed over 15 pounds of methamphetamine from the end of 2018 through 2019.

During that time, Frerichs made at least three trips to his primary source of supply in Colorado, and one trip to another source of supply in Arizona.

Frerichs is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

