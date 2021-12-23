SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A Spencer man received his sentencing after pleading Wednesday for stabbing a woman in October, court documents say.

Matthew Young, 25, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment and received a $1,025 fine for one count of attempt to commit murder and one count of willful injury resulting in bodily injury.

According to court documents, a plea deal was made and the charge of willful injury was reduced from a class C felony to a class D. A third charge, going armed with intent, was dismissed by the court as a result of the plea deal.

In October, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Cassandra Bicking, 26, had been stabbed by Young in Spencer. Young had fled the scene and was found by Spencer Police near his home. He was then taken to the Clay County Jail and charged with attempted murder, willful injury, and going armed with intent.

Documents filed on Wednesday state that Young admitted on October 24 that he had stabbed the victim in the chest and slit her throat in an attempt to kill her.