Spencer man dead after UTV crash near Royal, Iowa

ROYAL, Neb. (KCAU) – A Spencer man is dead after a UTV crash near Royal Friday night.

Authorities received a report of a UTV crash in the 1500 block of 400th Street at 10:39 p.m., according to a release by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that Aaron Nichols, 51, of Spencer, was driving a UTV on private property when they believe he lost control, causing the UTV to overturn onto its side.

Nichols was taken to the hospital in Spencer and later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Royal First Responders and Spencer Ambulance assisted at the scene.