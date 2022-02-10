SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for a crime involving child pornography.

The US Department of Justice released information stating that Anthony Martin, 30, of Spencer, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to receiving child porn. Martin allegedly said he knowingly received visual depictions of minors during sexual conduct. Martin also admitted to having 13 videos and 162 pictures of child porn, the release states.

Martin had previously been convicted in Iowa of lascivious acts with a child.

Martin was sentenced in Sioux City to 180 months (15 years) in prison. He is required to serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Martin is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the child sexual exploitation and abuse.