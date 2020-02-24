Spencer man cited after driver hits ice shack that fell on highway

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer man was cited after an ice shack he had been carrying fell off onto the highway and another driver hit it.

Authorities received a report of a vehicle hitting an ice shack on Iowa Highway 71 near Fostoria, Iowa, Saturday at 7 p.m., according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

They said a person was driving south on the highway when the driver hit a portable ice shack that fell from an earlier vehicle.

No one was injured, but damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,500.

The sheriff’s office later determined that Lucas Dodge of Spencer was driving an SUV and lost the ice shack while going south on Highway 71.

Dodged was cited for spilling loads on a highway.