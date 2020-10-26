Spencer man charged with sexual abuse, lascivious acts against a child

A Spencer man was arrested on charges of sexual abuse and lascivious acts against a child.

According to court documents, between February 28, 2013 and December 31, 2013, Ronald Johnson, 38, performed sex acts multiple times on a minor who was 15-year-old at the time in Estherville. He did it while in a position of authority over the victim and used his authority to coerce the minor to submit, documents add.

Documents said he also inappropriately touched a child on multiple occasions.

A warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest and he was arrested in Clay County Friday around 7 p.m.

Johnson is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child, all class C felonies. He was also charged with two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Clay County Jail on a bond of $50,000.

