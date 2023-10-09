SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A Spencer man has been charged with a felony after police allege that he threatened someone with a chainsaw.

On Sunday at around 3:47 p.m., the Spencer Police Department was called to the 800 block of Fisher Street for a reported assault, according to a release from the police department.

The release said that Challer Wadsley, 29, had physically assaulted someone and further intimidated them with a chainsaw.

Wadsley was allegedly resistant to attempts to arrest him and police said that he had to be “tasered” in order to bring him into custody.

Wadsley was charged with domestic abuse assault impeding airflow, an aggravated misdemeanor; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

Wadsley was taken to the Clay County Jail where he is being held on a $25,300 bond.