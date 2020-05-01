Spencer man arrested on warrant for domestic abuse

by: KCAU Staff

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer man was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant for domestic abuse assault in Clay County.

Casey Muller, 26, of Spencer, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on an active warrant.

Muller was charged with domestic abuse assault – impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury; domestic abuse assault display or use of a weapon – first offense; and domestic abuse assault – second offense.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, first offense and false imprisonment.

Muller is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

