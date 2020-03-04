Spencer man arrested for using counterfeit money

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – After warning residents of counterfeit bills being used in the community, a Spencer man was arrested Friday for using counterfeit bills.

The Spencer Police Department warned residents Thursday that eight businesses received counterfeit $20 bills. The bills had the same serial code and the words “Prop Copy” were stamped on the back of the bills.

Friday, the police made an arrest in connection to the counterfeit bills. They said they arrested Jeremy Gayle, 40, of Spencer.

Gayle was charged with five counts of forgery, a class D felony, and one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony. He was booked into the Clay County Jail on a $50,000 bond.