Spencer man arrested after standoff with police

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer man was arrested Sunday after not allowing the occupants of a house to leave and a standoff with police.

The Spencer Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance of a man with a gun at a residence in the 700 block of 4th Avenue SE Sunday just before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found Dawson Walker, 21, of Spencer, saying he threatened the occupants of the home and kept them locked inside the house.

Officers entered the home and evacuated the occupants. They were also able to remove the firearm. The police said Walker grabbed a butcher knife, causing a standoff. Around 12:25 p.m., Walker gave up and was taken into custody.

Walker was arrested and charged with the class D felony of felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, operation without owner’s consent, false imprisonment, and interference with official acts.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Spencer Fire Department, and Spencer Ambulance assisted the Spencer Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories