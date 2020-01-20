Spencer man arrested after standoff with police

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer man was arrested Sunday after not allowing the occupants of a house to leave and a standoff with police.

The Spencer Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance of a man with a gun at a residence in the 700 block of 4th Avenue SE Sunday just before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found Dawson Walker, 21, of Spencer, saying he threatened the occupants of the home and kept them locked inside the house.

Officers entered the home and evacuated the occupants. They were also able to remove the firearm. The police said Walker grabbed a butcher knife, causing a standoff. Around 12:25 p.m., Walker gave up and was taken into custody.

Walker was arrested and charged with the class D felony of felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, operation without owner’s consent, false imprisonment, and interference with official acts.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Spencer Fire Department, and Spencer Ambulance assisted the Spencer Police Department.