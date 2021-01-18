Spencer man arrested after leading authorities on high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicle

CANTON, S.D. (KCAU) — A Spencer man was arrested after leading Lyon County and South Dakota deputies on a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle on Monday, where he reached speeds of 110 mph.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the department assisted Lyon County authorities with a pursuit when it entered Lincoln County on Monday.

On Monday morning, Lincoln County authorities were made aware of a stolen gray Mitsubishi Outlander being driven near the Iowa border on 276th Street. Lincoln County Dispatch was informed that the stolen vehicle was being pursued in Lyon County deputies. The pursuit eventually entered Lincoln County on 283rd Street near Beloit, Iowa. Lincoln County deputies were then asked to take over the pursuit from there.

The pursuit lasted for several miles in Lincoln County with speeds reaching 110 mph. At one point, the suspect drove through a field to avoid capture. The pursuit eventually entered Turner County north of Lennox, South Dakota. During the pursuit, spikes strips were deployed several times but were unsuccessful. A South Dakota trooper was later able to successfully stop the suspect vehicle at the intersection of 277th Street & 453rd Avenue near Canton, South Dakota.

The driver was identified as Christopher Macleod, 25, of Spencer. Macleod was booked in the Minnehaha County Jail. He was charged with aggravated eluding, possession of stolen property, DUI first, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as other traffic related offenses. Macleod is currently on probation.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Canton Police Department, Lennox Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office and Dave’s Towing.