Authorities release the name of man who died in Thursday’s house fire

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have released the name of a man who died from Thursday’s house fire in Spencer.

Spencer Fire-Rescue in a press release on Tuesday said the identity of the man who died from Thursday’s house fire was Larry H. Classon.

Officials said on Thursday at around 8 a.m., they were dispatched to a house fire at 528 East 1st Street with one person possibly still inside of the house.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw fire coming from the front and back of the residence.

After the fire was put out, firefighters found Larry H. Classon inside the house deceased.

After the State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, the cause of Mr. Classon’s death was smoke inhalation.

The Spencer Fire-Rescue said the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.