SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire officials spent hours battling a structure fire in Spencer on Tuesday.

A Facebook post from the Spencer Fire Department said around 12:23 p.m., a fire broke out at 4019 4th Avenue West.

When crews arrived on at the scene, they witnessed a building engulfed in flames. Powerlines near the fire were turned off to prevent more damage. Firefighters used more than one fire engine to tackle the fire.

A person was working inside the building when the fire started. They were able to escape with no injuries to call emergency crews for help.

After three and a half hours, 20 firefighters were able to put out the flames. Spencer Hospital Paramedics, Spencer Police Department, Everly Fire-Rescue, Fostoria Fire-Rescue, State Fire Marshal, Spencer Municipal Utilities, and Iowa Lakes Electric Coop helped the fire department respond to the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown.