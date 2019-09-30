Spectra announces Fleet Farm as new naming partner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Spectra announced that they have a new naming partner.

Fleet Farm has agreed to a multi-year agreement as a naming partner with Spectra, changing the branding of the facility to the Tyson Events Center/Fleet Farm Arena.

“This new partnership complements our event center naming rights with Tyson, replacing Gateway as the Arena Name,” says Spectra’s Tim Savona, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center. “We appreciate the support Gateway has given the Tyson Events Center over the past 15 years and are grateful for the opportunity to work with Fleet Farm on a long-term community partnership.”

Fleet Farm has been in the Midwest since 1955 and have 44 stores across the Midwest. The company’s headquarters is located in Appleton.

“Fleet Farm is proud to be a strong, local community partner,” said Seth Ziemba, General Manager of Fleet Farm in Sioux City. “We are excited for the opportunity to work with the Tyson Events Center team in support of this important community venue.”

A ribbon-cutting will be Monday at noon inside the Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena.