Special Olympics Iowa holds event in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Special Olympics Iowa held the area games at Le Mars High School on Saturday.

Sioux County, Sioux City West Middle, and the Sioux City Knights competed in activities like the 50 meter dash, 100 meter dash, soft ball throw, standing long jump, and a mini javelin.

“Honestly, it brings tears to our eyes because it’s been a long, what, year and a half they’ve been able to do nothing. Parents, even athletes, have come in the last couple weeks, we’ve done a couple things, have literally cried when they see each other.”

To help with social distancing, each team had a time slot in which the athletes could compete in.

It was the first time for many of the athletes they had competed in an in-person sports competition since March 2020.

“The excitement was crazy. It’s like, every time I run, it feels like a rush of adrenaline. You never really look at the person you’re racing against, unless you’re infront of them, then you definitely need to look. It’s the funniest thing ever, I have so much fun with it,” said a participant.