Special Olympics Iowa cancels mid-winter tournament due to concerns of coronavirus spread

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Special Olympics Iowa has canceled the 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament in Iowa City due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The tournament was originally scheduled for March 13 and March 14.

They said that the health and safety of the athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners is their top priority.

“While this news is incredibly disappointing for all of us, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners is our top priority,” said John Kliegl, President and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa.

Officials said they’re working closely with Special Olympics, Inc. and Special Olympics North America, the Iowa Department of Health and other professionals to develop and implement precautionary steps that would allow the tournament to be held safely.

Special Olympics Iowa said with the announcement of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, the decision was made to cancel the tournament since it requires people to travel from across the state.

“We know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of all involved,” said Kliegl.

Here is the full statement from Special Olympics Iowa below:

